Higher Education Ministry channels almost RM4m in aid to flood victims, says minister

A man is seen cleaning up his home as floodwaters recede in Kampung Padang Jawa, Shah Alam December 22, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BATU PAHAT, Jan 14 — The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) has channelled aid of almost RM4 million to flood victims via its agencies, public universities, polytechnics and community colleges since mid-December, last year.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said the assistance consisted of 43,806 boxes of food and basic necessities, worth a total of RM3.625 million, besides financial assistance of RM364,000 which had been donated and distributed to the affected victims.

She said the assistance was given out to help ease the burden of flood victims after many of them had to bear losses and damage to their properties due to the floods.

“Due to this concern, MOHE launched the flood victims relief mission as early as December 19, last year.

“MOHE’s distribution of aid and flood relief operations involves six states namely Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Kelantan, Pahang and Johor, as well as over 20 districts,” she said in a statement, today.

Noraini said the aid mission continued yesterday and will go on today in Mersing and Pagoh in Johor involving the distribution of a total of 2,500 donation boxes of basic necessities affecting flood victims.

She said the assistance this time involved contributions from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) and the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

She said overall, the ministry had mobilised a total of 23,745 volunteers involving 4,610 volunteers from the MOHE and its agencies, as well as 19,135 volunteers from public universities, polytechnics and community colleges.

Apart from providing assistance and mobilising volunteers from MOHE staff and students, a total of nine MOHE facilities, namely six public universities and three polytechnics and community colleges were also used as relief centres (PPS) which housed 1,320 flood victims, she added. — Bernama