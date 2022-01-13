Sarawak DAP man Leon Jimat quits party, denies joining Parti Bangsa Malaysia

KUCHING, Jan 13 — Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sri Aman chairman Leon Jimat Donald, who is also a DAP Sarawak committee member, has resigned from the party.

Leon, who stood for DAP in Simanggang during the past three state elections, submitted his resignation letter addressed to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen on Jan 11.

The 47-year-old said it was a long and difficult decision, but felt it was time to part ways with DAP.

He denied joining the newly-established Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) headed by Julau MP Larry Sng, saying he would instead focus on non-political work through non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“I have been proud to serve DAP for these past 13 years, which has given me a platform to serve the people of Sri Aman,” said Leon.

“I will continue serving the people in Sri Aman through my NGOs, which I am currently heading and will continue serving in whatever capacity.”

Leon made his election debut in Simanggang in the 2011 state election, where he lost by a 2,447 vote-majority to incumbent Datuk Francis Harden Hollis in a straight fight.

In the last two state elections, he failed to regain his election deposits in multi-cornered fights where Harden triumphed.

The son of former Sri Aman MP, the late Jimmy Donald, Leong was previously with Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) prior to joining DAP. — Borneo Post