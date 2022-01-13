Penang will persevere with its transport master plan projects, says chief minister

Chow stressed that the state would continue to implement all the mega projects it has started under the PTMP. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 13 — Penang will continue to implement the mega projects under its Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) despite the various approval and financial challenges faced, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang lawmaker said PTMP was created to implement infrastructure projects for the benefit of the state.

“We have not given up in implementing the PTMP even though it has been many years, we have conducted the EIA and we have issues with the EIA,” he said.

He was referring to the Environmental Impact Assessment of the proposed three-island Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project that will fund the PTMP.

He said these issues and challenges the state faced in implementing the PTMP only strengthened the state’s resolve to complete what it had started.

He stressed that the state would continue to implement all the mega projects it has started under the PTMP.

“Even if we can’t complete the projects in our term, which is expected, as long as the Pakatan Harapan is given the mandate, we will continue with the projects,” he said.

Chow was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Bukit Kukus paired road project at Jalan Paya Terubong this morning.

He said the state has more infrastructure projects planned which will be implemented if the state can get the necessary funding from the relevant federal government agencies.

“We admit that there are projects that the federal government have implemented in Penang but there are also projects for which we applied for funding; however, these were not given priority,” he said.

He said this is why the state and local governments will use their own limited resources to implement projects that could spur the state’s economy.

“This Bukit Kukus paired road project is one of the projects that is funded by the local government,” he said.

The first portion of the RM545.6 million Bukit Kukus paired road project, which started in 2016, was completed in December last year.

According to Penang Island City Council Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang, the completed portion of 3.825km costs about RM378.2 million.

The RM378.2 million is fully funded by MBPP.

Yew said the completed highway will benefit those in Paya Terubong and Balik Pulau as it links these townships.

“This will reduce traffic congestion in this area,” he said.

Standing at 61.5 metres above ground, Yew said it is the highest elevated highway in the country.

He said it also has bicycle lanes for cyclists to travel between Paya Terubong, Balik Pulau and Bayan Baru.

There are still two portions of the highway that is yet to be completed, one linking it to Lebuhraya Thean Teik by Geo Valley Sdn Bhd and another portion by PLB Land Sdn Bhd.

Chow said the part by Geo Valley is still pending the decision of the Appeals Board but once it is resolved it will be completed by 2025.

“The part by PLB Land is in progress and slated for completion by 2025,” he said.