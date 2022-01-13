Malaysia to expedite foreign labour recruitment with Indonesia for construction sector, says minister

Foreign construction workers are pictured in Kuala Lumpur January 20, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Jan 13 — Malaysia intends to expedite the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing process with Indonesia in relation to the recruitment of foreign workers for the construction sector, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this matter had been discussed with the Home Ministry (KDN) and Human Resources Ministry (KSM) during the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“Of course, we have applied so that KSM and KDN can finalise (this matter) as soon as possible so that the foreign labour can start coming in as we are currently facing a labour shortage.

“Both ministers (KSM dan KDN) will go to Indonesia to settle several outstanding issues,” he told reporters after launching Alfa Bangsar project and opening of its sales gallery here, today. — Bernama