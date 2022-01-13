Floods in Kampung Seduan Jaya, Sibu receding

Sungai Merah Fire and Rescue Dept personnel rescue a resident of Kampung Seduan Jaya in Sibu from the flood, January 12, 2022. The floods which inundated parts of Kampung Seduan Jaya is receding after a day of fair weather today. — Bernama pic

SIBU, Jan 13 — The floods which inundated parts of Kampung Seduan Jaya here is receding after a day of fair weather today.

“There is no more floodwater at the housing area in the first location at Lot 482 Jeriah Barat 5 Kampung Seduan Jaya.

“Meanwhile, the water is at ankle level in the second location at Lot 462 Jeriah Barat 5,” according to a statement from the operations control centre of the Civil Defence Force (APM) of Sarawak.

The number of flood victims still housed at the Temporary Relief Centre (PPV) at Kampung Jeriah Community Centre is still open with 44 flood victims from five families.

However, two victims were admitted to the Sibu Hospital due to health problems.

The PPV was opened by the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (JPBBS) yesterday after floodwater rapidly inundated homes following non-stop rain since Tuesday.

Sibu district is the first area in Sarawak which was adversely affected by floods due to the monsoonal change in the state. — Bernama