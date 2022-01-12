Rosmah’s RM7m money laundering trial stalled by late bid to remove Sri Ram as lead prosecutor

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 12, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The hearing for Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s RM7 million money laundering trial at the High Court today failed to proceed as scheduled after she made an eleventh-hour bid to disqualify Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram to lead the prosecution in the case.

Prior to the commencement of the trial, Rosmah’s lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent informed the court that his client had written to the attorney general to request a copy of Sri Ram’s fiat (letter of appointment) to be produced before them.

In reply, Sri Ram said he was currently in possession a copy of the fiat, which he had similarly tendered to the court in Rosmah’s RM1.25 billion solar project trial previously, before handing it over to the defence.

Following a short recess to allow the defence to peruse the document, Rosmah’s lawyer argued that Sri Ram’s letter of appointment did not specifically state the authority given to Sri Ram to take on this case as the lead prosecutor.

Firoz Hussien pointed out that the letter only said that Sri Ram was authorised to conduct the criminal prosecution in Rosmah’s solar project trial and not today’s money laundering case.

This prompted Sri Ram to respond that his appointment was validly made under Section 376 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to her lawyers, Rosmah also filed a new application to recuse trial judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan from hearing the aforementioned money laundering and tax evasion case.

The application was filed at 5pm on January 11.

Rosmah is facing 12 money laundering charges involving RM7,097,750 and five counts of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

* An earlier version of this article contained an error which has since been rectified.