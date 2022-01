Swab samples to test for Covid-19 are pictured at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Malaysia today recorded an additional 3,198 Covid-19 cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Twitter.

This brings the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases recorded so far in the country to 2,795,233 cases.

Malaysia yesterday also recorded more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases at 3,175.

