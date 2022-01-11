Perak MB says stern action will be taken on those who illegally remove sand from Pasir Panjang beach

SAM’s field researcher Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman said the sand mining activity and change in land use at the Pasir Panjang beach area could also derail the state and federal governments’ efforts in the Planting of 1,000,000 Trees Programme and National Coastal Tree Planting Programme. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

IPOH, Jan 11 — Stern action would be taken against those mining and removing sand from the Pasir Panjang beach without approval from the relevant authorities, said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

However, he added that this activity had so far not been detected at the turtle landing area.

“The land is privately owned, so we cannot prevent its owner to carry out activities on that piece of land except for removing the sand without a licence,” he said when contacted, here, today.

Earlier, two environmental non-governmental organisations (NGO) urged the mentri besar to take stern action against the alleged ongoing illegal sand mining activity at the Pasir Panjang beach in Manjung.

The two NGOs are Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) and Persatuan Aktivis Sahabat Alam (KUASA).

SAM’s field researcher Meor Razak Meor Abdul Rahman said it had been observed that this activity was still going on, ignoring the prohibition by the relevant authorities.

“Therefore, I urge that the mentri besar as the state executive councillor in charge on the land, forestry and natural resources portfolio and as chairman of the State Planning Committee as well as a member of the National Physical Planning Council pay attention to this issue and take action against those involved,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Meanwhile, director of the Perak Land and Mines Office, Datuk Mohamad Fariz Mohamad Hanip, when contacted, said that it had asked all the relevant departments including the Marine Department, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and marine police to monitor the area involved to ensure no removal of sand from it.

“We have also issued a letter to the land owner not to remove the sand from there. However, works carried out on the land involving cleaning up are the owner’s right except for development work that requires approval from the Manjung Municipal Council.

“The situation is under full control and I believe the land owner will not remove the sand from the area without approval as it only hamper the next process including selling the sand.

On January 3, Mohamad Fariz reportedly said that sand mining at the site had been detected since last November and with the cooperation of the Manjung Municipal Council, it was ordered to stop while waiting for approval.

He said that on checking the application, the company involved wished to develop the area as it had the potential for mining of sand for silica. — Bernama