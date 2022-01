A man wearing a protective mask is seen at the Chow Kit market in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 ― Malaysia's new Covid-19 infections rose again today, surpassing the 3,000-mark.

In an update on Twitter, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country logged 3,175 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24-hour period.

This brings the country's cumulative cases to 2,792,035.

