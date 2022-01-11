CM: Penang targets all adults get Covid-19 booster dose by end of February

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference in George Town April 13, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 11 — The Penang government foresees that 100 per cent of the adult population in the state should have received their Covid-19 booster shot by the end of February.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the booster dose vaccination capacity in the state was about 18,000 doses a day through 100 private clinics, 10 off-site vaccination centres (PPVs) and seven private hospitals.

“So far, Penang does not have a mega PPV for booster dose administration but with a capacity of 18,000 doses per day, I reckon we will be able to achieve the 100 per cent target as set by the Health Ministry by the end of February.”

He said this after visiting the Bernama Bureau office here to distribute mandarin oranges in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration today.

Chow also advised the adults in Penang to be prepared as they will be receiving their booster dose appointment via the MySejahtera app.

In addition, Chow said although the number of Covid-19 positive cases had dropped to an average of 160 to 200 cases a day in Penang, efforts to monitor the R-Naught and new variants were still ongoing.

He said Covid-19 related facilities, which had been discontinued, were also asked to be on standby should cases increase due to the new variant infections.

“So far, the number of Covid-19 patients admitted to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) averages about 70 to 80 people and the use of hospital beds has also recorded a decrease but the state remains on standby in the event of an increase in cases,” he said.

Chow said he had urged the Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) to speed up the rate of booster dose administration.

He said through yesterday’s meeting between the Penang State Security Special Committee (JKKN) and Covid-19 Pandemic Management, it was decided that Kompleks Masyarakat Penyayang (KMP) would continue to be placed on standby as a PKRC as well as Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) on a drive-through basis for the Northeast District.

He said the meeting also decided that the Mara Excellence Centre (MEC), Jawi would continue to serve as the PKRC in the state while the Bahang Bay Hotel and Vouk Suites Hotel would function as a Private Quarantine Station for travellers returning from abroad. — Bernama