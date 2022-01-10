Report: Anti-Corruption Advisory Board chairman to hold another press conference tomorrow on MACC chief’s stock trading controversy

Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang speaks to the media during a special press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya January 5, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Anti-Corruption Advisory Board (ACAB) chairman Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang Abu Zahar will be holding another press conference tomorrow concerning Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Bakim who is being scrutinised for a 2015 proxy stock trade.

Abu Zahar said that the press conference would take place tomorrow at 11am at the MACC press room, and that he would also address the issue of six members of ACAB who have pulled away from Abu Zahar’s initial statement earlier this week, The Star reported today.

“I will answer and clarify all issues including about the six board members who had taken such a stance as known by the public,” Abu Zahar was quoted saying.

Azam has been under public scrutiny in recent weeks over his acquisition of millions of shares in two public-listed companies back in 2015. He said in a news conference last week that the shares were bought by his brother Nasir Baki using his account.

At the same news conference last week, Abu Zahar said the ACAB held an internal inquiry last November 24 and cleared Azam of any wrongdoing, adding that all the shares had subsequently been transferred to Nasir in 2015.

Abu Zahar’s remarks however, did not sit well with six of the ACAB members — Tan Sri Ismail Omar, Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar, Datuk Hamzah Kassim, Datuk David Chua Kok Te and Prof Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff.

In a joint statement yesterday, the six said Abu Zahar’s statement was his personal view and that it did not reflect the decision of the board as a whole.

Separately, Mohammad Agus told The Star on January 8 that the six distanced themselves from Abu Zahar’s remarks as the share trading issue involving Azam was not at all addressed in the ACAB meetings.