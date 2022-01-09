Putrajaya proposes to build four new courts in Sarawak under 12MP, says minister

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar speaking to reporters at Kuching Court Complex January 9, 2022. — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Jan 9 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the federal government is proposing to build four new courts in Sarawak.

According to him, the new courts are set to be built under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“The new courts will be located in Kapit, Limbang, Mukah and Sri Aman and are being evaluated by the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department,” he said when met at the Kuching Court Complex today.

Wan Junaidi, who is Santubong MP, said the new courts are necessary to accommodate the rising number of cases.

He also found out that many courts in Sarawak are housed in shared buildings with other government departments and because of that, the judges in some of the courts in Sarawak have to enter via public areas.

“Judges should have private entrances and not be with the public before entering court. The safety aspects of Judges, Magistrates and the public as well as all parties dealing with the court as well as the constraints on the use of common buildings as court locations are key factors in planning the development of a new court complex in Sarawak,” he said.

Wan Junaidi also said that the government is proposing to build an official residence for the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak in Kuching under the 12MP, adding that this is in line with the qualifications as stated in the Judges’ Remuneration Act 1972.

Meanwhile, he revealed that the government had approved 14 projects to upgrade, refurbish and preserve court buildings in Sarawak with an allocation of RM9,212,700, involving the court complexes of Kuching, Bintulu and Miri, as well as the courts in Kota Samarahan, Sibu and Sarikei.

“This project is implemented in line with the main focus of the 12MP, which is to improve the efficiency of public service delivery,” said Wan Junaidi. — Borneo Post