Crime index in Perlis drops more than 11pc, says state CID chief

KANGAR, Jan 8 ― The crime index in Perlis fell 11.56 per cent to 436 cases in 2021 compared with 493 cases the year before.

Perlis police contingent headquarters CID chief Supt Sarih Salleh said from 436 cases, 286 cases were resolved which is equivalent to 65.6 per cent and on the whole, the crime rate in the state is under control.

“Other criminal cases such as vehicle thefts fell to 56 cases in 2021 compared to 93 cases the year before,” he told Bernama recently.

In this regard, he said rapes involving children in Perlis went up to 28 cases in 2021 compared to 19 cases in 2020.

“All cases have been charged in court and most of the rapists comprised people known to the victims such as boyfriends and in some cases involving family members,” he added.

He said police would step up its talk programme in schools from time to time to raise awareness of students so as not to fall victims to such unhealthy acts. ― Bernama