Number of flood evacuees up in Johor; situation improves in Sabah, Pahang, Melaka

A man is seen on a boat in flood-hit Muar January 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The flood situation in flood-hit areas in Sabah, Pahang and Melaka has improved, with the number of evacuees seeking shelter at relief centres (PPS) registering a decline this morning.

However, the number of flood victims in Johor has recorded an increase while in Negri Sembilan, no change was reported.

In Sabah, only 55 people from 15 families are still at three PPS this morning, compared to 202 people from 50 families last night, according to the State Disaster Management Secretariat.

Of the total, 15 people from six families are housed at Kampung Gana Jati Mosque, 20 people from five families at Dewan Kampung Maau in Telupid, and 20 people from four families are placed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Pamol in Paitan.

In Pahang, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that 782 people are at 22 PPS this morning, from 933 people at 27 PPS last night, involving the districts of Temerloh, Pekan, Maran, Bera and Rompin.

Several roads are still closed to traffic including Jalan Triang 1 and Felda Triang 1 in Bera, Jalan Ibam-Kampung Aur (Rompin), Jalan Teluk Ganchong Lepar (Pekan) and Jalan Serengkam (Maran).

According to the Drainange and Irrigation Department’s website, three rivers remain at the danger level, namely Sungai Bera and Sungai Serting in Bera, as well as Sungai Pahang in Kuala Sungai Chini, Pekan.

In Melaka, the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana application stated that the number of flood victims dropped slightly to 406 people at 8 am today from 408 last night with all of them being housed at a PPS in Alor Gajah and three centres in Jasin.

In Negri Sembilan, that the number of flood victims remained at 69 people from 17 families who are placed at three PPS as at 8am today.

In Johor, State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the number of flood victims increased to 4,496 people as at 8am today, compared to 4,065 people last night.

In a statement today, he said Segamat continued to record the highest number of evacuees, with 2,479 people, followed by Muar (1,058), Tangkak (905) and Batu Pahat (54).

There are 62 PPS still operating in four districts housing 1,242 families.

Vidyananthan said Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat; Sungai Gemas in Muara Sungai Gemas, Segamat; Sungai Muar in Panchor, Muar and Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong, Muar which are still at danger level showed a downward trend.

However, there was no change to Sungai Muar in Kampung Olak Sepam Muar which was also at danger level. — Bernama