Stepping into 2022, has the fear of Covid-19 infection subsided among Malaysian parents?

KUCHING, Jan 6 — Covid-19 has changed the lives of Malaysians ever since it was declared a pandemic in January 2020.

This drastic change of scene has forced the new and current generation to grow in an entirely new environment, one that is alien to them, and potentially a variable landscape with utmost uncertainty.

Stepping into 2022, parents of preschoolers have a mixed reaction over the safety of their children from the pandemic.

Even with the vast majority being fully vaccinated and the dwindling number of daily cases, what makes a parent fearful or assured about the future?

Forty-one-year-old mother Dr Etian Vong, a speech language therapist (ESpeech Care), spends most of her time dealing and caring for her patients on a daily basis, but that does not stop her from being concerned whether her children are able to learn effectively via online schooling.

“Because my kids are older, eventually they learned to adapt to this mode but my younger one is constantly bored. Subjects which are usually fun when taught face-to-face are not as fun and it really takes a lot of effort and attention to sustain through online classes.”

She also stated that online learning isn’t as optimal as physical learning as children are missing out a lot of hands-on with the lack of social elements present in a physical group dynamic.

For working class parents, it goes without saying that juggling between work and giving attention to your children’s activities can be tough as you have to supervise your children and make sure that they attend their classes and finish their school work on time while simultaneously caring for their mental health but thankfully, with Phase Four recovery period coming out, her worries of her children experiencing the social dynamics of physical interaction will slowly come back.

“Imagine doing an exercise in a stationary space compared to running around in a school compound or gym, throwing and kicking balls across a field in a PE (physical exercise) class. But of course, compared to keeping our children safe from Covid-19, it’s a trade-off.”

Regardless, she is still cautious about her surroundings and her children’s safety as they have yet to be vaccinated.

Mohd Waldermar, 39, and Nur Nadiah Mohd Salihin, 33, are both HR professionals based in Kuala Lumpur for a multinational organisation and loving parents of two beautiful children.

When the pandemic first struck in Malaysia, they lost their sense of direction socially and psychologically, overwhelmed by the daunting thoughts of uncertainty and emptiness.

They became frightful to the thought of going out and distanced themselves as even a quick grocery run could lead to a severe repercussion.

Even till this day, they are still maintaining the practice of washing and wiping down their groceries excessively due to concern.

Their daughter, a primary schooler who is eight years old this year, spent a majority of her first year with online studying until three months ago as school resumed on a rotational basis in accordance with the new norm.

“At the back of our minds, however, we are undoubtedly worried, but life should be as normal as possible and can’t deprive her childhood of that. We put trust and faith in our leaders that they know what’s best. They have family too.”

She used to be more cheerful and extroverted, but now she seems to avoid interactions but at the same time, they were hoping that they could do all the things that they have normally done, especially for their daughter.

“Even during online classes, she gets distracted so easily and can’t focus for long, as she feels it’s boring especially doing and submitting her homework online in the same spot all year. Seeing her friends during online classes or competing in quizzes makes her excited though.”

Though the vast majority have received their vaccination, their daughter has yet to receive a full vaccination, making them fearful of what they don’t know, for example, parents of other children who have yet to be vaccinated.

With the new strains appearing, remaining vigilant on the matter is a must as they fear that the worst may yet to come.

Being a single mother of two loving children, Aishah Saidatina Khadijah, a 38-year-old Credit Processing Officer, has found the pandemic to be extremely challenging for her and her family.

Having to stay at home most of the time now, she finds herself building a sturdier relationship with her children as she continues to pay attention and spend time with them.

Before Covid, she used to be occupied with work all the time which led her to go back home late at times.

“I was so happy to be able to stay together with my kids, ‘cause truth be told, I find myself feeling stressful when I’m alone. If I’m alone maybe I become a more stressful person. I just love my kids so much.”

Sometimes it has been proven to be difficult due to the internet connection error and timely lags which indubitably disrupts not only her children’s online class but also her own work.

Her eldest daughter Eryna who is turning 13 years old this coming Jan 8 and eight-year-old Ammar Fayyadh, who is currently enrolled at SK Green Road, will be attending physical classes in line with the Phase 4 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She is, however, thankful that the bad and good things that had happened in the pandemic taught her to be a better person.

Even though most of the people are properly vaccinated, she still fears Covid-19, but chooses to move forward as she has to continue working to provide and earn an income for her family.

She said she hoped that everyone will continue to practise the mandated Covid-19 SOPs as it is better for everyone to work together to fight this battle.

For Gerald and Melissa, however, who both have a working background in auditing, they find that working full time in their late 30s back home differs from the one they were familiar with.

“The pandemic has, to a certain extent changed our daily lives. In terms of work, I think that technology use has accelerated via daily online meetings and calls and even online collaboration.”

Back then it was easier for them to have a cut-off time from work, but now, by technicality, home is also the office.

This pandemic, however, has made them relook on their priorities; having spent so much time at home made them realise how much they have missed on having conversations with each other and having the time to listen and learn about their kids.

Their kids are currently six and four years old, with both enrolled in preschool where physical classes have commenced since late last year except during lockdown periods. The school implemented strict SOPs such as social distancing for students in class.

They were concerned that their children would lose play time and interaction with friends of the same age and feared that it may lead them to being socially inept in the future.

The thought of accelerating their online learning exposure shook them as they were aware that education via technology is unavoidable.

The fear may have subsided slightly for them, but the fear will always be there, lingering. There are so many instances in which people who got vaccinated are still getting infected by the virus. Plus, they are not entirely convinced as there isn’t enough historical data to show the long-term effects of vaccines on the human body.

“As parents of young children, we need to consistently remind ourselves to be resilient and patient as we juggle work and family life. As work piles up, frustrations build and emotions flare, leading to arguments and inadvertently venting towards the children. We must remember that children will always be children and we are their pillars of support and role model.

“For working parents, it is important that employers and colleagues show more understanding in times like this.” — Borneo Post