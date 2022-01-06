Sarawak Veterinary Services Dept to probe deaths of pigs in Durin

SIBU, Jan 6 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak will investigate claims pertaining to the mass deaths of pigs belonging to farmers in Durin, said its director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

“DVS has already received report regarding this matter. However, we will look into this claim.

“DVS Sarawak would like to remind farmers to improve their farm biosecurity,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

According to Dr Adrian, steps that need to be taken include to avoid giving kitchen leftovers to pigs or, if given, such food has to be cooked for at least 30 minutes to kill the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus.

He also advised against bringing pigs from outside into the farm.

“Change clothes, shoes, and disinfect farm equipment before entering the farm or pigsty. Give food and drink from clean sources.

“Do not hunt wild boar or visit other pig farms to prevent the spread of the ASF virus,” he said.

Farmers are also instructed to report to the nearest DVS if there are cases of sudden deaths of pigs in large numbers, adding that they can send a WhatsApp message to the hotline 016-2840918.

“Do not throw away any carcass because it is an offense,” he reminded.

On Tuesday, The Borneo Post reported that DVS in Sibu was concerned with the mass deaths of pigs belonging to farmers in Durin.

Revealing this, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Durin Branch chairman Teo Boon Siew said he had called the department for help and was told that it was already informed of the apparent plague.

Teo, who is also SRDC councillor, said the Veterinary Department officers would visit the farms this week.

Farmers must also properly bury the carcasses and not throw them into the river. — Borneo Post