PM: Compassionate aid distributed to over 39,000 households as of today

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob visits the flood-affected areas in Taman Nanding in Hulu Langat December 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — A total of 39,255 or 79.5 per cent of the 49,394 heads of households affected by floods have received the government’s compassionate aid (BWI) of RM1,000 as at noon today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tweeted.

He said those who have yet to register or receive the aid can contact the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) and their respective district officers to get the aid.

The government had recently announced the list of the Malaysian Family Flood Aid, which includes the BWI of RM1,000 to each affected head of household, compared to only RM500 previously.

The distribution of BWI has begun on Dec 27 last year, only 10 days after the unexpected massive floods that hit several states in the peninsula, including Selangor, Pahang and Negri Sembilan. — Bernama