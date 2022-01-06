MRSM bullying case: Public prosecutor to decide fate of 10 students

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaakob said the IP was completed on December 17 before being handed over to the Perak Public Prosecutor's office on January 4 for further action. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA KANGSAR, Jan 6 ― Police have completed the investigation paper (IP) on a bullying case involving 10 students of the Sultan Azlan Shah Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Kuala Kangsar last month and it has been referred to the state Public Prosecutor's office.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaakob said the IP was completed on December 17 before being handed over to the Perak Public Prosecutor's office on January 4 for further action.

“We have not received further instructions on when they are to be charged...we are waiting for more information,” he told reporters after attending a monthly gathering with the staff of the district police headquarters here today.

It was reported that police had made arrests and recorded statements from 10 students, namely nine 13-year-old students and as well as a 15-year-old who was involved and abetted in the incident.

All the students were arrested on December 10 and 11 and released on police bail the next day.

On December 10, a 10-second video went viral on social media showing a student being punched in the abdomen by other students in a dormitory room. ― Bernama