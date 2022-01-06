In Kuching, stall owners, eateries seek clarity over operating hours under Phase Four of NRP

Eatery and food stall operators say the current directives are not clear enough. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Jan 6 — Food stall and eatery operators here want the local authority to clarify whether they are allowed to operate past midnight under Phase Four of the National Recovery (NRP).

Speaking to The Borneo Post yesterday, they say the current directives are not clear enough, and hope the relevant authority or government will do better when it comes to explaining the standard operating procedures (SOPs) now that Sarawak is under Phase Four of the NRP.

Melky Ngu, 42, who operates a restaurant at Ang Cheng Ho, said felt that the information given by the authorities could have been more specific.

“Not everyone can interpret some of the information, particularly when it comes to the SOPs. I think that is why many are still confused,” he said.

He said it was rather difficult for eatery operators like him to run their business due to fear of breaching the SOPs, adding he hoped the government would look into the matter.

Ngu’s comments were echoed by hotelier Desmond Imong, 45.

“The government should be efficient in explaining what the dos and don’ts are during the NRP Phase Four. Many Malaysians are still not clear about them and some of the information can be rather confusing,” he said.

Kuching Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association committee member Tan Yit Sheng also urged the local authorities to provide further comprehensive details on the SOPs for Phase Four of the NRP.

“They should clarify on this matter. Although my business operation ends at 10pm daily, many of our members are not sure if we can operate after 12am,” he said.

For a stall operator Chris Zafri Hill, 39, he too hoped for clearer directives about the SOPs. — Borneo Post