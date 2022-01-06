Deputy minister: Over RM39m in compassionate aid distributed to flood victims

Civil Defence Force personnel wade through floodwater to help flood victims in Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam, December 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 6 ― Over RM39 million in compassionate aid (BWI) have been distributed to heads of households affected by the recent massive floods, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Tasks) Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid said.

“The aid is being distributed daily. If the heads of household were not present at the distribution centre, we will go and find them,” she told reporters after checking the BWI distribution process at Balai Raya Kampung Lombong here today.

She said each recipient was given an appointment date to receive the aid so that they will know when and where to get it.

Meanwhile, Klang District Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Faizal Abd Raji said the distribution of aid from the federal and state governments to the victims in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, here, was expected to be completed soon.

“We have distributed the aid to more than 90 affected households so far, and the next phase of the distribution is slated for Monday and January 17 at Dewan Azalea,” he said.

As of yesterday, 2,304 heads of household had each received the aid of RM2,000 (from both federal and state governments) and the number is expected to rise to 4,500 by end of this week, he added. ― Bernama