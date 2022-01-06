Cops probing theft of flood siren wiring in Negri Sembilan

Anuwal said the flood warning station that was built 15 years ago was not equipped with any alarms or CCTVs but had been in good condition during its last maintenance on Dec 8 last year. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Jan 6 — The police are looking into the missing wiring of a flood warning siren box at a Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) retention pond at Taman Sungai Gemas, near here that came to light yesterday.

Tampin district police chief Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said the police went to the scene after receiving a report from a DID employee, aged 45, at 1.44pm.

“The man’s hour-long inspection had revealed that the siren box and the gate leading into the retention pond had been tampered with and he suspected that the siren box’s wiring and several other piece of equipment were stolen, with losses estimated around RM1,000.

“The location of the siren is near Sungai Gemas and the residential area of Taman Sungai Gemas. The incident area is fenced and we found evidence that the fence had been damaged,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the flood warning station that was built 15 years ago was not equipped with any alarms or CCTVs but had been in good condition during its last maintenance on Dec 8 last year.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama