Rukun Tetangga Community to be empowered as first responders, says deputy unity minister

Deputy Unity Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal is seen during a media conference in Sepang in this file picture taken on July 21 2021. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Jan 5 — The role of the Rukun Tetangga Community (KRT) will be empowered as first responders during operations before, during and after floods, Deputy National Unity Minister Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal.

He said the Rukun Tetangga could also act by providing initial reminders to residents when residents when floods happen.

“Currently we have over 8,000 Rukun Tetangga members who are active nationwide and they actually are first responders and frontliners, and play their part by providing early reminders to residents.

“We learnt from our recent experience, we can see the role of the Rukun Tentangga, they were mobilised to Selangor, Pahang and other flood-affected states to help clean houses of victims and dispose of flood-damaged items,” he told reporters after presenting aid from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Armada in Kampung Serongga here today.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal was representing Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to donate necessities and food provisions to residents in Rantau Panjang, Jeli, and Tanah Merah who were affected by the recent floods under the 2021 Flood Victims Assistance Fund.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who is also Armada chief, said 5,000 youths from the party were mobilised throughout the country to assist in post-flood recovery efforts in several states.

Besides helping clean up the houses of those affected, they also guided senior citizens who were unfamiliar with the application process for the RM1,000 Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) financial assistance.

“We will mobilise to help those who were not registered at relief centres to get the aid, because many, especially senior citizens, do not know the application procedures.

“We plan to identify those affected by floods but did not evacuate to relief centres this week, and will obtain the information from village chiefs and other community leaders,” he added. — Bernama