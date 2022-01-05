N. Sembilan MB says no decision yet on water bill waiver for flood victims

Two Taman Pinggiran Sungai Kelamah residents are seen wading in the flood in Tampin January 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 5 — The Negri Sembilan government has not decided on exempting account owners who were affected by floods in the state from paying their water bills, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He hoped consumers understand the burden shouldered by Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) which has to absorb major losses when several water treatment plants (WTP) in the state were badly affected such as the Pantai WTP which could not be used anymore.

Aminuddin who is also SAINS chairman said the government has not made an evaluation on the actual amount of losses suffered by the company.

“Therefore, I hope all understand that SAINS was also badly affected in the disaster.

“The evaluation on the losses would take some time as many WTPs were affected including the infrastructure,” he told reporters after chairing the exco meeting at Wisma Negeri here today.

In another development, Aminuddin said the three schools affected in the latest flood are Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Tanah Merah Site A and Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan Permatang Pasir in Port Dickson as well as Sekolah Menengah Agama Kuala Klawang in Jelebu.

He said all the schools would start operation as usual for the school session next week and the state government is awaiting full reports from the state Education Department on the damage suffered and repairs required.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said there would be no parade held in conjunction with the 74th birthday celebration of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir on January 14 following the current situation in the country which is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Only the investiture ceremony would be held in full compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedure,” he said. — Bernama