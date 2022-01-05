Malaysia records 31 more deaths from Covid-19

Health workers prepare to bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Bagan Ajam Muslim Cemetery August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 deaths rose by another 31 cases as of midnight, putting the overall tally at 31,591 since the pandemic began two years ago.

According to data published on the Health Ministry’s (MoH) CovidNow portal, nine cases were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Selangor topped the list of fatalities with nine cases, followed by Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Perak and Sabah with three each, Pahang and Penang with two each and Negri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur with one each.

Melaka, Perlis, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya did not record any new death over the past 24 hours.

Malaysia’s daily record of new Covid-19 infections stayed below the 3,000 mark yesterday, clocking in at 2,842 cases.

This was slightly higher than the 2,690 cases on Monday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country since the start of the pandemic to 2,769,886.