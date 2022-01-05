Labuan detects new Covid-19 cluster with one Omicron variant case

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the cluster was triggered by an umrah pilgrim who returned to the island on December 21 last year and had interacted with several family members and other individuals. — Reuters pic

LABUAN, Jan 5 — A new Covid-19 cluster has emerged in the duty-free-island here over the past 24 hours, recording 13 cases with one of them being Omicron variant.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the cluster dubbed Jalan OKK Awang Besar Saudi was triggered by an umrah pilgrim who returned to the island on December 21 last year and had interacted with several family members and other individuals.

Jalan OKK Awang Besar is situated in the town centre.

Dr Ismuni said the Covid-19 Omicron variant patient is currently undergoing quarantine alongside other family members.

“This patient had been tested positive for the Omicron variant after returning from umrah pilgrimage on December 21, and he has shown no symptoms,” he told Bernama today.

Dr Ismuni said tracing of close contacts of all the 13 patients were being carried out, as one of them was said to have gone to the New Year sales booth event at the International Sea Sports Complex recently.

Labuan recorded two-digit Covid-19 cases on January 2 with 15 cases before dropping to two cases the next day (January 3).

Dr Ismuni said although Covid-19 cases in Labuan are “still manageable”, it was crucial for all parties to remain vigilant and comply with the standard operating procedure and avoid crowded places.

Labuan has cumulative infections of 10,863 including 15 new cases reported today.

According to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s statement on January 4, a total of 122 cases of Omicron variant were reported nationwide as of January 4, of which 117 cases were imported and the remaining five were local infections. — Bernama