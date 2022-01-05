Khalid Samad questions why Kampung Baru landowner-developer meet yet to take place as promised by FT minister

Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad speaks to reporters during a press conference at Tamu Hotel in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad today questioned Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim on why a meeting between Kampung Baru landowners and developers have yet to take place despite a promise made by the minister.

The Parti Amanah Negara communications director said Shahidan had promised to do so in a Special Chambers sitting in Parliament on December 13.

“How can this happen when the Minister has promised to postpone all land acquisition processes and hold a meeting between the developer and the owner?

“Landowners are under pressure not knowing what will happen. The Minister must take responsibility for fulfilling his promise by immediately convening a meeting between the developer and the owner to resolve all issues arising,” he said in a statement this evening.

Khalid said land and unit owners of Sungai Baru PKNS flats complained to him that they had never received any feedback from the ministry regarding the land development acquisition status.

Khalid said the non-action by the government could greatly cause the land and unit owners their land after it was rumoured that they will have a hearing with the Federal Territories and Mines Office on January 19.

In December last year, it was reported that the land acquisition inquiry for Kampung Baru has been postponed to this year for continued compensation negotiations between the developer, landowners and unit owners of the Sungai Baru PKNS flats.

The Kampong Bharu Development Corporation (PKB) had previously said that it had a mandate from the Federal Territories Ministry to facilitate the planned redevelopment of the Malay enclave, in line with its functions stated in the Kampong Bharu Development Corporation Act.

National news agency Bernama reported that allegations of low payouts and the subsequent call by a group of residents for the government to intervene in compensation and land vacating issues have been circulating online.

The redevelopment project would involve 382 units comprising 64 terrace lots and flats with 264 homes.

PKB also denied claims that landowners and PKNS flat unit owners in Sungai Baru, Kampung Baru, must vacate their homes within 42 days of notice.

Bernama reported PKB explaining in a statement that the 42-day period was for the homeowners involved to submit their objection from the date set for the land acquisition inquiry.

It reportedly said that homeowners in the area had gone through the consultation process with the developer since 2016, after which the first owner signed an agreement on August 8, 2016, to study and consider the offer of redevelopment on a joint-venture basis with the developer.