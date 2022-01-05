Abang Johari: Sarawak Cabinet is neither static nor unchangeable

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg with other GPS component party leaders during the Sarawak State Election Appreciation Night in Kuching, January 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 5 — The recently-announced Sarawak Cabinet is neither static nor unchangeable, said chief minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

In fact, he said he is willing to make changes to the Cabinet line-up according to current needs and situation.

“Of course, this Cabinet is not static, it will change from time to time according to the situation.

“We will realign (the Cabinet) with what needs to be done (at that time), but what’s important is to keep our promises,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak State Election Appreciation Night here tonight.

On December 30, Abang Johari announced the new Sarawak Cabinet comprising 10 ministers and 26 assistant ministers.

Elaborating, he said the selection of the Cabinet members was done and finalised after taking into consideration various factors including the composition of parties in the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, constituencies and ethnic groups in the state.

“There are 34 promises in the GPS election manifesto that we need to fulfil. That is why we take all those factors into account in selecting the Cabinet line-up,” he said.

GPS led by Abang Johari won 76 out of 82 seats in the December 18 state election. — Bernama