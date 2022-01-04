KL cops detect online fraud syndicate using pictures of police officers

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said a syndicate member would introduce himself as an insurance officer before a ‘police officer’ was brought online to accuse the victim of being involved in the crimes. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Police have detected an online scam syndicate (Macau Scam) that used fake video calls involving pictures of the faces of police officers to inform victims allegedly involved in money laundering and corruption cases.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said a syndicate member would introduce himself as an insurance officer before a “police officer” was brought online to accuse the victim of being involved in the crimes.

“This syndicate confuses the public by making video calls using the application to prove the authenticity of the caller when in fact it has been modified to show mouth movements and edited facial images.

“This tactic can deceive the public and result in losses,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said a police report involving the fake video call was lodged yesterday by a 40-year-old housewife who fell victim to the syndicate.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420/511 of the Penal Code for attempted fraud,” he said, adding that the public should be careful with calls received.

Beh said police were serious about cases involving fake calls that used profile pictures of police and other enforcement officers to deceive the public.

The public is advised to visit the website https://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/ or contact the Sentul district police headquarters at 03-40482222 to check or report on suspicious activities involving the syndicate. — Bernama