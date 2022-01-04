Cabinet will discuss umrah travel freeze tomorrow, says PM Ismail Sabri

Ismail Sabri said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin will table a detailed report on the issue at the special meeting tomorrow. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Cabinet will have a special meeting tomorrow to discuss the suspension of umrah travel announced by the Ministry of Health (MoH) travel following the threats of Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, at the special meeting, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin will table a detailed report on the issue.

“I will get the details tomorrow. I just want to say that I believe the (MoH) decision was made to protect our lives,” he told reported after visiting flood evacuees at the temporary relief centre at Kampung Tandong, Buloh Kasap, here today.

The prime minister said this when asked about the latest development of the suspension of umrah travel which will take effect on Jan 8. — Bernama



