Penang CM says ready to go to court to settle water dispute with Kedah

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town August 30, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 3 — The Penang government will wait for the next course of action by Kedah following the latter’s appointment of a panel of lawyers to handle the dispute on raw water charges between the two states.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government would wait for any action to be taken by the Kedah government.

“If this issue is to be resolved, let it go to court," he said, adding that the Penang government had over the case to the State Legal Adviser for action.

Yesterday a news portal reported that Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had appointed a panel of lawyers to handle the state’s water dispute with Penang to prove that it was serious in resolving the issue.

Chow was met by reporters at the George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) award presentation ceremony to 22 individuals, including Penang cultural heritage activists for their outstanding effort, long-term commitment in conserving the state’s heritage. — Bernama