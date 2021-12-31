Number of flood evacuees drops in three states, rises in Terengganu

Flood evacuees have dropped in most states, with only Terengganu seeing a rise. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The number of flood evacuees dropped in Pahang, Selangor and Kelantan, rose in Terengganu and remained unchanged in Negeri Sembilan this evening.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees rose to 433 from 123 families compared to 390 from 115 families at noon.

Kemaman became the second district to be hit by floods after Dungun with the opening of a relief centre at Surau Kampung Ban Ho, making the number of relief centres in the state three in all.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement said 43 people from eight families are being housed at the surau.

“The number of evacuees in the Dungun district remained unchanged. The Kampung Shukur multipurpose hall is accommodating 225 people from 60 families while the Kampung Pasir Raja hall 165 people from 55 families,” according to the statement. — Bernama