KL’s river water levels closely monitored to avoid second wave of floods, says minister

File picture shows people walking through floodwaters along Jalan Tun Razak in Kuala Lumpur, December 19, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will continue monitoring the water levels in the federal capital’s rivers to ensure a high level of preparedness if the second wave of floods occurs.

Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said the ministry’s focus was on Klang but for Kuala Lumpur, early information on impending floods could be given with the involvement of various agencies and departments, and use of the camera system that it has.

Earlier, he was handing out the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) of RM1,000 each and another RM300 each from Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan to 129 families from Jalan Tiong Nam, 55 families from Taman Hock Ann and 117 from Kampung Petaling Bahagia.

The handing-out of the cash aid to residents affected by the floods, a landslide and a fire incident here started on Dec 28.

One of the recipients, Lim Yat Siew, 57, said the cash aid could enable him to repair his damaged house and its electrical wiring system and to buy basic necessities.

He also praised DBKL’s quick action of carrying out cleansing work in his neighbourhood and Bernama observed that the area was now clean, with no rubbish by the roadsides. — Bernama