Following MetMalaysia weather warning, Department of Irrigation and Drainage forecasts floods in Kelantan, Terengganu at 8pm tonight

A beachgoer is seen along Pantai Pandak, where big waves and choppy waters can be seen in the background in Kuala Terengganu, December 30, 2021. –– Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — A danger level weather warning is forecasting continuous heavy rain to slam into three east coast states of the peninsula — Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang till tomorrow.

The warning issued by the Meteorological Department of Malaysia at 1.25pm today mentioned the areas involved in the three states are Jeli (Kelantan), Kemaman (Terengganu) and Kuantan (Pahang).

An orange bad weather alert for continuous heavy rain was issued for areas such as Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang in Kelantan; Besut Hulu Terengganu and Dungun in Terengganu; as well as Jerantut, Maran and Pekan in Pahang until January 1.

In this regard, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) is forecasting floods in stages in several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu tonight.

According to a statement issued by the DID National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN), the risk of floods was forecasted in Kelantan at 8pm in districts of Jeli, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Machang, Gua Musang and Pasir Mas.

Flood is forecasted in Terengganu in stages at 8pm tonight in several districts among them Setiu, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu and Besut, while the risk of flood is forecasted in Pahang tomorrow in the districts of Lipis, Raub, Maran, Temerloh and Jerantut as well as the surrounding low-lying areas.

“Other areas in Pahang are around Sungai Kuantan, Sungai Rompin, Sungai Pontian and Sungai Endau involving areas around Kuantan and Rompin,” the statement said.

For Johor, floods are expected at 2pm tomorrow involving the areas around Sungai Mersing, Sungai Endau, Sungai Johor, Sungai Skudai and Sungai Tebrau involving the districts of Mersing, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Baru.

Meanwhile, an alert level warning with continuous rain until January 1 is forecasted in Perlis; Kedah (Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Pendang, Sik and Baling); Perak (Hulu Perak); Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Bachok and Pasir Putih); Terengganu (Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu and Marang); Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Bera and Rompin); and Johor.

Continuous rain is also expected in Sabah involving the west coast (Ranau); Tawau (Lahad Datu); Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan); as well as Kudat till January 2.

Following that, the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) in a statement announced that the Disaster Management Committees at state/district levels should heighten their preparedness to face potential calamities, especially in high-risk areas.

State and District Disaster Management Committees were also told to ensure temporary relief centres have the required basic necessities and On-Scene Command Post (PKTK) have the operational assets for use, the statement said.

Nadma via NDCC will be monitoring the technical parameters with the cooperation of the various technical agencies. — Bernama