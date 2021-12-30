Dr Noor Hisham: Individuals returning from umrah to start wearing digital detection devices

Umrah pilgrims ready to depart from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Madinah on board an Airbus A330 aircraft via Amal by Malaysia Airlines, November 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Twenty counters and forty personnel have been assigned at C25 Satellite building of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to assist in the process of installing digital detection devices on individuals who returned from performing umrah.

Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the time taken for health screening and wearing of the device “edgenta” would take one hour and 20 minutes.

“At the latest, those who returned from umrah have started wearing the tracker device,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

He said currently the digital detection device is for travellers coming back from 18 high-risk countries under house quarantine.

On Saturday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced all individuals who are undergoing the compulsory seven-day quarantine, are required to wear the digital tracking device from this week.

Khairy said implementation of the device was made following the detection of 30 out of 49 new Covid-19 infections involving the Omicron variant in Malaysia were import cases from Saudi Arabia detected on December 23 and 24. — Bernama