Relief centres in Sarawak ready to receive flood victims, says SDMC chairman

Jaul said all the relevant agencies have been instructed to be on the alert for floods and to be ready to evacuate and assist victims. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 29 — A total 631 temporary evacuation centres are being readied throughout Sarawak as the state braces for high probability of floods during the Northeast monsoon, said State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

Jaul, who is Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said all the relevant agencies have also been instructed to be on the alert for floods and to be ready to evacuate and assist victims.

“The temporary evacuation centres are in areas that are most likely to get higher rainfall, as well as those high-risk and flood-prone areas. The Northeast monsoon is occurring from November 2021 to March 2022.

“So it is possible there will be heavy rains and thunderstorms.

“We call on the public to be ready for any eventualities of flood and evacuation. Take early action to keep personal items and important documents safe,” he said in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report yesterday.

According to the report, Jaul had made site visits to the temporary evacuation centres at Dewan Masyarakat Stapok and SMK Min Lit, Batu Kawa yesterday.

He was also briefed on the preparedness of the agencies involved in evacuating and providing relief to flood victims.

Also present were State Security and Enforcement Unit director Datuk Dr Chai Khin Chung, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) state director Datu Khirudin Drahman, Sarawak Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad and officials from other relevant departments.

Meanwhile, Noriah said the department has been ready for possible flood evacuations since middle of this year, including taking steps to ensure Covid-19 prevention measures are in place at the evacuation centres.

In a separate report, she said 155 of these evacuation centres are in Kuching, followed by Miri (95), Sri Aman (59) and Samarahan (50).

Sibu has 40 facilities, followed by Serian (43), Mukah (36), Betong (34), Sarikei (31), Kapit (28), Bintulu (27) and Limbang (25).

The centres, made up of school facilities, public halls, community halls and local community centres, are able to address the needs of some 188,360 victims.

Khirudin on the other hand had said Bomba has identified 349 locations in the state that are considered flood-prone areas.

Sibu has the highest number of areas at risk of flooding at 90, followed by Miri (78), Kota Samarahan (61), Kuching (54), Limbang (30), Sri Aman (23) and Bintulu (13). — Borneo Post