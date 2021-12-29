Petronas refutes claim of collaboration with Serba Dinamik at Expo 2020 Dubai

The oil giant is responding to a statement that Serba Dinamik’s legal team was quoted as making in a ‘Free Malaysia Today’ report titled ‘Serba Dinamik CEO charged over alleged false statement on company affairs’ today. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has denied any collaboration with Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd to jointly attract investors for any project at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The oil giant is responding to a statement that Serba Dinamik’s legal team was quoted as making in a Free Malaysia Today report titled “Serba Dinamik CEO charged over alleged false statement on company affairs” today.

According to the report, lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said Serba Dinamik chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah will attend the trade expo next month to woo investors and “Serba Dinamik and Petronas will be bringing in investment to the tune of RM33.9 billion.”

In its statement, the national oil company said: “Petronas denies any form of collaboration with Serba Dinamik to jointly attract investors for any projects at the Expo 2020 Dubai, as implied in the statement; neither is there any other collaboration to jointly attract investors using other platforms.”

Abdul Karim was charged in the Sessions Court today in relation to a false statement submitted by Serba Dinamik to Bursa Malaysia.

The report said Abdul Karim is scheduled to give a speech at the expo next week. — Bernama