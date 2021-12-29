Melaka Fire and Rescue Dept: Sungai Kesang high water level hampers flood drainage efforts

Stagnant floodwater has still not receded in homes in Sungai Rambai in Jasin, Melaka, December 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JASIN, Dec 29 — The persistent high water level in Sungai Kesang has hampered efforts to pump out stagnant floodwaters from around Kampung Lanchang, Merlimau here, Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Abu Bakar Katain said.

He said JBPM personnel would carry out the process in a day or two, depending on the current situation, but so far the level of the stagnant floodwaters which is surrounding seven houses, is at the same height of the water in the river.

“We have been trying to pump out water from the area but to no avail as the water will still flow back into the area,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Earlier, he attended the Post-Flood Volunteer Squad Programme which saw the participation of about 100 volunteers from various agencies including the Civil Defence Force (APM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Jasin District Youth and Sports Department and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Abu Bakar said Melaka JBPM had also been helping in other tasks including clean up of the affected indoor and outdoor areas, removal and arrangement of bulk items such as home appliances and furniture, sanitation as well as channeling donations to the flood victims.

Meanwhile, a resident, Azhar Jaafar, 54, said this time around, the stagnant floodwaters had caused his family to remain longer at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Penghulu relief centre and they have been taking shelter there since December 19.

“I hope the weather will continue to improve and the stagnant water around our house will recede as soon as possible as we can’t wait to be back home after being away for 10 days,” he said. — Bernama