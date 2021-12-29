‘Long Tiger’ waiting to flee country when caught, says Johor police chief

Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (right) receives a memento from Johor Media Club president Mohamad Fauzi Ishak at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru December 29, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Dec 29 — Police believe “Long Tiger”, the captured Rohingya fugitive who had been on the run for nearly two weeks, was planning to flee the country before he was capture at a house along Jalan Kuala Ketil in Sungai Petani, Kedah yesterday.

Outgoing Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 32-year-old suspect, who escaped from a courthouse lockup in Tangkak, Johor on December 15, was assisted by two accomplices before he fled to Kedah.

“Based on initial probes, investigators arrested two male suspects, aged 36 and 38, in Batu Pahat, between 7.25pm yesterday and 3am today.

“The two are believed to have conspired with the suspect by cutting off his handcuffs as well as buying a mobile SIM card, before he fled to the northern part of the country.

“Investigators believe that the suspect, known as Long Tiger, was in Kedah before attempting to make his way out of the country either to Thailand or Indonesia,” said Ayob Khan in a media conference held at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

He was commenting on the capture of Johor’s most wanted fugitive in Kedah yesterday.

Ayob Khan said the investigation was conducted under Section 223/224 of the Penal Code for fleeing detention as well as resisting lawful arrest.

He said those convicted could be sentenced to up to two years in prison or fined or both.

Ayob Khan also said the four police personnel responsible for the suspect’s custody in the Tangkak courthouse lockup have been suspended for negligence.

He added that the Tangkak police chief and Tangkak police station chief would also be referred to Bukit Aman for disciplinary action.

Ayob Khan said police will investigate leaked photos and videos of the suspect’s arrest on social media sites yesterday.

“Police are also opening up an investigation paper after pictures of Abdul Hamim arrest went viral on social media as it will tamper with our investigations.

“Investigators are also probing a Facebook account belonging to a former policeman from Klang for allegedly viraling the pictures on social media,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

Known as “Long Tiger” (underworld lingo for Elder Brother Tiger), the suspect whose real name is Abd Hamim Ab Hamid was arrested by a special joint federal police and Johor police strike team in Kedah yesterday.

It is learnt that Abd Hamim has since been escorted by police back to Johor late yesterday.

Earlier, a remand order for four days was issued by the Tangkak Magistrate’s Court in Johor against the main suspect and three other accomplices.

The remand order against Abdul Hamim was issued by Magistrate Analia Kamaruddin, who also issued a similar order against three other individuals, aged 36, 38 and 46, who are believed to be the main suspect’s accomplices.

Malay Mail, quoting federal police sources yesterday, reported that the arrest was made by a joint strike team consisting of Bukit Aman and Johor criminal investigation operatives after intelligence reports were received on Monday as to the suspect’s whereabouts.

The suspect, who was on the run for 13 days, was nabbed after a brief struggle at a house along Jalan Kuala Ketil in Sungai Petani at 3.15pm yesterday.

Police also detained a 46-year-old man who investigators believe was the main suspect’s contact who was to assist him in fleeing the country.

On December 15, the suspect created a stir after he fled police custody while awaiting his extortion trial at the Tangkak Magistrates’ Court lockup.

He was said to have escaped via the court’s main gate at 11.55am while waiting for his extortion case to be heard.