Covid-19: Three Omicron variant cases detected in N. Sembilan

SEREMBAN, Dec 29 — Three cases of Covid-19 of the Omicron variant have been detected in Negri Sembilan of yesterday and they were all import cases involving three women who returned from abroad.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Action Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the first case involved a 28-year-old who arrived from Ireland through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) last December 15.

The case, who was asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, was screened at the KLIA entrance and was required to wear the digital detector surveillance bracelet and in quarantine at home in Seremban, he told Bernama here today.

He said the second case involved a 28 -year-old woman who arrived from the United Kingdom through the KLIA entrance on December 1.

The case, who had completed her Covid-19 vaccination, had mild system and went through screening at the KLIA last December 14, he said, adding that the third victim, aged 29, tested positive also during screening at the KLIA last December 16 upon her return from the United Kingdom.

He said the third case, who had completed the Covid-19 vaccinated, had mild symptoms and instructed to undergo home quarantine in Port Dickson.

The situation is under control, he said, and advised the public to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures and those who have not received the booster dose, to get it to boost their body immunity. — Bernama