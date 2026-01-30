KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Proton Holdings Bhd is offering trade-in incentives across all its current models for customers to trade-in vehicles that are 20 years or older.

In a statement yesterday, the national carmaker said the initiative aligns with the launch of the Malaysian government’s matching grant programme for replacing old vehicles.

It said the amount offered will be supplemented by a government-matching grant of up to RM2,000, helping reduce the cost of purchasing a new Proton vehicle.

“All Proton models qualify for the offer, with Proton Saga and Proton e.MAS 5 buyers receiving an incentive of up to RM1,000.

“Other models offered by the company, including the new Proton X50 and Proton X70, as well as the Proton e.MAS 7 will receive an incentive valued at RM2,000,” it said.

Proton said that, combined with the matching grant, this means “the maximum amount of incentive customers can receive is RM2,000 and RM4,000, respectively.”

It said the incentives align with the government’s aim to reduce the number of older cars on the road and replace them with safer, greener, and more efficient vehicles.

“This also helps to support the company’s growth initiatives for 2026, where it targets sales of 200,000 units following a strong performance last year, during which volume growth outpaced total industry volume growth by more than six times,” it added. — Bernama