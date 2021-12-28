Price control scheme extended to Feb 4, says domestic trade and consumer affairs minister

Among the items are live chicken, standard chicken, super chicken, Grade A, B and C eggs, long beans, red chili, tomato, choy sum, imported round cabbage (from Indonesia and China) as well as cucumber. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 28 — The Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMKM) which was supposed to end on December 31 has now been extended to February 4, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

He said the number of daily essentials under the scheme would remain at 12 items from three categories — chicken, eggs and vegetables.

Among the items are live chicken, standard chicken, super chicken, Grade A, B and C eggs, long beans, red chili, tomato, choy sum, imported round cabbage (from Indonesia and China) as well as cucumber.

“From the feedback received and as an ongoing measure to stabilise prices of goods and ensure availability of supply, the government had decided to extend the SHMKM (scheme),” he said in a statement.

Prior to this, the government had announced the implementation of SHMKM, effective December 7-31, in an effort to stablise the prices of necessities and ensure adequate supply in the market.

Nanta said under the scheme, there were four types of goods involved in the price adjustments, namely chicken, chicken eggs, choy sum and long beans in selected locations.

“Price adjustments are made based on certain situations and factors to ensure price stability and supply,” he said.

Throughout SHMKM’s implementation, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement officers will monitor prices daily nationwide, he said.

“The checks, among others, involve locations such as public markets, farmers markets, and supermarkets as well as traders at the wholesale supply chain level,” he said.

He said the ministry, along with the Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI), were constantly working in tandem in conducting inspections to ensure adequate supply and price stability.

Nanta advised traders to continue to comply with the scheme’s maximum price set as action can be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

The list of goods and prices under the scheme can be accessed via the ministry’s official portal at https://www.kpdnhep.gov.my/ms/pengumuman/1117-hargamaksimum-shm-keluarga-malaysia-28-dis-2021.html. — Bernama