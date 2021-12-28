Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry says supply of food, essential items sufficient for flood victims

Flood victims receive drinking water from volunteers and rescuers at Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam December 21, 2021. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KAJANG, Dec 28 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has assured that there is a sufficient supply of food and essential items in ensuring the welfare of flood victims are taken care of in the face of a possible second wave of floods.

Its deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the government has made early preparations with the help of various parties.

“We can say the ministry’s preparedness level is at 100 per cent. We still have stock available and there are parties who want to contribute as well.

“So, at any time, these essential items and food can be distributed to flood evacuees in need,” he told reporters after handing over flood aid donated by Etika Sdn Bhd to the Yayasan Foodbank Malaysia secretariat here today.

According to Rosol, the assistance from Yayasan FoodBank Malaysia would be expanded to east coast states as an early preparation following a weather warning that heavy rain could be expected in the region this week.

Since December 19, a total of 5,000 household heads have received assistance in the form of food and necessities from Yayasan FoodBank Malaysia, especially in the Klang Valley. — Bernama