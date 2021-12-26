Rina Harun: 200 Malaysian Family Squad volunteers involved in post-flood operations in Sepang, Klang

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun speaks to the media at the launch of the Keluarga Malaysia Flood Relief Fund in Kuala Lumpur, December 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Dec 26 — About 200 Malaysian Family Squad volunteers are involved in post-disaster operations at flood relief centres in Sepang and Klang, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

She said all the volunteers had been deployed to five relief centres in the two districts, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Salak, Labu Lanjut Village Community Management Council Hall (MPKK), Kampung Gincing MPKK Hall, Sekolah Rendah Agama Pulau Indah and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pulau Indah.

“Apart from cleaning schools, the Malaysian Family Squad also helps residents clean their homes,” she said after participating in the operations here today.

The Malaysian Family Squad was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in October to coordinate all aid delivery mechanisms for people in need throughout the country.

To date, the Malaysian Family Squad led by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has received participation from more than 17,000 volunteers nationwide.

Rina said to ensure the smooth running of post-flood clean-up work, 3,000 volunteers from the squad had been mobilised nationwide, especially in locations badly hit by floods.

The whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach aims to ensure that the contribution of manpower is channelled to speed up the cleaning work at relief centres, she said.

Meanwhile, SK Salak headmaster Ishak Noh said the school was turned into a flood relief centre that accommodated about 50 families for six days starting Dec 18. — Bernama