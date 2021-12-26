Covid-19: Sabah imposes mandatory quarantine on travellers from 11 countries, says state minister

Travellers are seen with their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after the government gave permission for fully-vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad October 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 26 — Effective Dec 28, travellers from 11 countries are required to undergo mandatory quarantine before entering Sabah, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s spokesman on Covid-19, said the countries involved are the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Norway, France, Canada, Denmark, Nigeria, United States, India and Pakistan.

“Travellers are required to undergo mandatory quarantine through the first port of arrival at designated quarantine centres before being allowed to enter or continue their journey to Sabah,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah recorded 108 Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative figure of positive cases to 239,590 with one death reported in Kota Belud.

A total of 222 recovery cases were also recorded today, taking the cumulative figure for recovered cases to 232,293, while 678 patients are currently receiving treatment, he added. — Bernama