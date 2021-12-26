Communications minister: Six telcos contribute RM25m to aid flood victims

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, December 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

JELEBU, Dec 26 — Six telecommunications companies came together to contribute a total of RM25 million to assist flood victims in several states, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

He added that his ministry meanwhile donated RM2.1 million to flood victims.

Annuar arrived at Kampung Chennah around 12.30pm today together with the Keluarga Malaysia community volunteer team to distribute aid to affected citizens.

Annuar, who has had extensive experience managing problems related to such disasters in his constituency in Kelantan as Kereteh MP, said he understood the plight of the 600 flood victims in the village, who have to rebuild their lives from scratch following the devastation wrought by the floods.

As such, the ministry, through its volunteers, were donating food boxes and mattresses to residents in the area.

“The ministry has mobilised officers in the Information Department of each district to monitor flood vicitms who have not yet received aid,” he told reporters at the Kampung Chennah community hall here.

Deputy Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, who is also Jelebu MP, was also present, along with Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datuk Mokhtar Hussain and other agency heads under KKMM.

Annuar said manpower from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) was very much needed to assist the government to ensure the distribution of aid could be done more efficiently.

“There is no need for any bureaucratic red tape. The assistance is not done through contracts and tenders..we want to do it fast,” he said.

Annuar also urged the public to not viral fake news that could affect the harmony among Malaysians, especially during when the country is facing such a severe disaster.

“Let’s refrain from viralling fake news that can cause confusion or politicise situations needlessly. I feel that’s not a good thing, it’s better that we focus on contributing and figuring out how to speed up the recovery process for affected families and their homes,” he said.

Aid recipient Wong Kiu Wo, 79, told Bernama he was very grateful to receive some assistance after suffering thousands of ringgit in losses due to the floods.

“This is the worst flood I’ve ever endured, all my belongings are destroyed, the water rose so fast till the chest in less than three hours,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hamziah Hamdan, 36, and her family lost everything in the flood and are now facing financial problems as she and her husband need to take care of five of their young children.

She said she and her children were undergoing home quarantine and were unable to move the family car that is now damaged after being submerged in floodwaters. — Bernama