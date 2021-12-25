Post-flood clean-up in Klang, Shah Alam reaches 50pc, says Selangor MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the clean-up process in several areas affected by floods in Klang and Shah Alam has reached 50 per cent. — Picture via Twitter/Amirudin Shari

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Dec 25 — The clean-up process in several areas affected by floods in Klang and Shah Alam has reached 50 per cent, said Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In a Twitter post, Amirudin said he had instructed for the process to be expedited especially in areas that have not reached a satisfactory level.

“We (the state government) have contacted several parties to provide more lorries (for cleaning purposes). The cooperation with volunteers and non-governmental organisations should also be simplified.

“The state government wants to streamline the process so that it is more organised in order to avoid wastage and this coordination is also crucial for the safety of volunteers,” he said. — Bernama