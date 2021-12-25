Johor MB says mulling state poll following death of Kempas rep

Hasni said he would meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob soon to inform him about the state government’s position. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 25 — The Johor government will monitor the current situation, including on the need to hold a state election considering it only has one majority seat in the state legislative assembly.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said he would meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob soon to inform him about the state government’s position following the death of Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian last Tuesday.

With the death of the Kempas assemblyman, he said, the state government was left with only one majority seat.

"Therefore, I need to understand the reaction, especially among parties that joined to form the state government because we have agreed that this Jan 6, we will hold a special session to amend the Johor state constitution to lower the eligible voting age to 18,” he told reporters after flagging off the Johor Umno Youth and Rakyat Johor Flood Relief team at State Umno Liaison Office here today.

Following Osman's death on Dec 21, the state government, which is led by Barisan Nasional (BN) has 28 seats in the State Legislative Assembly, comprising BN (16), Bersatu (11) and PAS (one), while Pakatan Harapan has 27 seats.

Johor state assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat had said that there would be no by-election for the Kempas seat as the seat became vacant more than three years after the last general election. — Bernama