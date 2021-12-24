Report: Shahidan hauled up by Umno disciplinary board over breach of party discipline

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim had allowed the display of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia flag along with the Umno flag at the launch of the Arau division meeting. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim had been hauled up by the Umno disciplinary board following allegations of him violating party discipline and etiquette.

Shahidan, who is Arau Umno division chief, arrived at the party headquarters in Menara Datuk Onn at about 2.45pm yesterday to meet with the board, according to Sinar Harian.

It was understood that the meeting took place for an hour.

This follows calls by Arau Umno Youth chief Syed Atif Syed Abu Bakar for disciplinary action to be taken against Shahidan, claiming there was an alleged breach of party discipline during a divisional meeting which took place on October 17.

In the complaint letter sent to party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Shahidan had allowed the display of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia flag along with the Umno flag at the launch of the Arau division meeting.

The Arau MP is also alleged to have circulated a draft of a motion that was clearly in violation of the party’s stance to branch leaders and even gave a speech that contravened the party’s decision.

Shahidan had previously said the state chapter would continue working with Bersatu in the next general election, although the Umno leadership and grassroots had declared that it would not do so at the annual general assembly.

In April, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that Shahidan has been replaced as Umno Perlis chief, with current Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man to take over.