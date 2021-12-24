Flood situation in Selangor a lesson in disaster management, says minister

A man is pictured wading through floodwaters in Kampung Labohan Dagang, Banting December 22, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, Dec 24 — The flood situation in Selangor is an experience that serves as a lesson in disaster management so that weaknesses that have occurred can be improved, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad.

He said this includes how to manage a flood situation that involves high density residential areas where flooding is a rare occurrence.

“We learn from mistakes that we make when managing floods ... when the Meteorological Department issues a warning, we hope all parties can take heed,” he told reporters after visiting the flood victims housed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Rangin here, today.

Abdul Latiff said weather warnings should be issued regularly such as the yellow alert of continuous rain forecast which is expected to occur in Tawau, Sandakan and Kudat on December 27 and 28, and should continue until the north-east monsoon season ends.

On the compassionate aid (BWI) application process, Abdul Latiff said his party would process the application as soon as possible to help the victims, adding that it could be completed within a few days provided that all necessary documents are complete.

He also urged all disaster operations control centres to immediately submit the list of damaged infrastructure caused by the flooding so that repair works could be expedited. — Bernama