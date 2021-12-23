Selangor exco cautions public to steer clear of rivers near dams due to potential overflow

Selangor exco Izham Hashim speaks to the media in Shah Alam November 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 23 — Members of the public have been advised to stay away from the downstreams of dams in Selangor.

Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim in a statement today said this followed an increase in the dam holding capacity and the possible water overflow and release from dams.

He also said the overflow of river water would be minimal.

He explained that when the reservoirs in the dams reach their maximum level, the excess water in the reservoir will overflow through the spillway and channelled to nearby rivers, but the rate of flow is controlled.

“The reservoir water release procedure would be implemented under control through the drawoff tower or radial gate which would flow into the nearby river according to the stipulated operating rule curve.

“This is to ensure control of overflow in the downstream of the river and to ensure the dam structural safety integrity,” he said.

Izham said the people can surf the Integrated Water Resources Management Systems (IWRIMS) portal or download IWRIMS application for the latest information on the status of dam water level in Selangor.

There are seven dams in Selangor comprising Sungai Selangor Dam and Sungai Tinggi Dam in Hulu Selangor district, Tasik Subang Dam in Petaling district, Sungai Langat Dam and Sungai Semenyih Dam in Hulu Langat and the Sungai Labu Off River Storage (ORS) in Sepang district which functions as a source of raw water operated by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd.

In the regard, the Klang Gates Dam and Batu Dam in Gombak district are dual-function dam aimed at flood mitigation as well as raw water supply operated by Department of irrigation and Drainage (DID) with Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd. — Bernama